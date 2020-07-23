Drive-in entertainment, circus and concerts from your car

LOS ANGELES -- The pandemic has brought music concerts worldwide to an abrupt halt. So an event producer in Ventura, California got creative and re-imagined the drive-in concept.

"It's a completely new experience. This is not supposed to take the place of a regular concert," said Vincenzo Giammanco, CEO & Founder of CBF Productions. "When we were creating this, we wanted to have all kinds of different entertainment and my wife said, 'You need a circus.'

They reached out to the Zoppé Italian Family Circus which agreed to take the show to California.

"This is completely new. This has never happened before," said Giovanni Zoppé, Circus Artist and Producer.

"My family started the circus over seven generations ago in 1842 and we're still going today."

"We're very excited about this new adventure. In the show, you're not only going to see a true circus, but on top of that, we also have a movie that's gong to be telling our story," said Zoppé. "So it'll be a truly, truly multimedia experience.

For more information visit www.concertsinyourcar.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump calls off Florida component of GOP convention
NJ COVID cluster linked to house party, patients not cooperating
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storm watches, warnings in effect
COVID Updates: NY hospitalizations hit new low, Subway ridership up
DHS lifts ban on Trusted Traveler program for New Yorkers
Holocaust survivor back home after bout of COVID-19
Mom with COVID-19 in need of plasma donations after delivering twins
Show More
3-day-old abducted by father from NYC hospital found safe, NYPD says
6 businesses destroyed in fire at Long Island strip mall
Burglary forces Bronx church to suspend food pantry
Shooting victim lives on through organ donations to family, friends
COVID News: Superstar Tim McGraw surprises New Jersey nurses
More TOP STORIES News