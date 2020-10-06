5,000 pumpkins light up NJ stadium for drive-thru Jack-O-Lantern Experience

By
AUGUSTA, New Jersey -- This Fall, Skylands Stadium in Augusta, New Jersey has been transformed into the Jack O' Lantern Experience, a drive-thru display decorated with over 5,000 jack-o'-lanterns.

"What we do here at Skylands Stadium is build family-friendly entertainment," said Justin Ferrarella, general manager of Skylands Stadium.

The all-new, evening spectacle of visual displays, which range from dinosaurs to Disney characters, can be enjoyed by people of all ages and lovers of Halloween.

"As opposed to a walk-through, which we were hoping to have this year, due to the current circumstances we had to make the most out of this situation," Ferrarella said.

Related: Apple picking season has arrived and this farm is kicking it off with new safety rules

The Jack O' Lantern Experience will run evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. through November 1, and tickets will be sold by the carload.

Visitors must purchase tickets online and will be given a time slot -- they should arrive within 15 minutes of it.

To ensure the safety of visitors, the drive-thru event will follow social-distancing guidelines.

After visiting the experience, families can explore the Fall festival inside the park, which offers food, seasonal craft beer, and carnival rides.

"This is a unique opportunity where families can create memories that will last a lifetime," Ferrarella said.
----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya

Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spartanew jerseycommunity journalistfall foliagewabclocalishmy go tofallnew jerseyhalloweenpumpkin festivalfamilyfun stuffpumpkinoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom charged with attempted murder, accused of throwing newborn out window
Student from New Jersey shot, killed near Ohio State University
Cuomo unveils Mother Cabrini statue in NYC
'Hatred is taught': PA's second lady victim of racist attack
RARE SIGHT: Humpback whales 'triple breach' off Calif. coast
Roberta McCain, John McCain's mother, dead at 108
Iconic Grand Central restaurant suspends operations due to COVID-19
Show More
Correction officer seriously injured after hit and run in pub's parking lot
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
COVID Updates: India surpasses 7M cases, pushes for reopening
Protests continue after activist arrested in attack on reporter
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News