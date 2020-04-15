Drone Takes Family Portraits During Coronavirus Outbreak, 7-Year-Old Boy Helps the Elderly

New York, NY. -- "Just come to your window, I'll fly the drone!" From a photographer taking incredible drone portraits of families to a 7-year-old boy using his savings to make supply bags for the elderly, we're checking in with people supporting their communities during this coronavirus outbreak.We're checking in with 7-year-old Cavanaugh Bell helping the elderly, a fitness instructor hosting physical distance classes, Accel Lifestyle clothing company that is making masks for medical workers, a drone operator taking family portraits form the sky, the Last Bookstore in L.A. delivering books, restaurant owners in Chicago, and Dan Harris author of 10% Happier,