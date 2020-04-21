Meet the Eagle Scout sewing hundreds of face masks during the virus outbreak

TEXAS CITY, Texas -- An Eagle Scout from Texas City is taking the Boy Scout motto "do a good turn daily" to heart.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact his community, high school junior Austin Montalbano wanted to do something to help.

He sat down at his mom's sewing machine and began to produce cloth face masks, which are now recommended for public use by the CDC.

In just a few short weeks, Austin donated hundreds of masks to his local food bank, medical clinics, a dental clinic, a dialysis center, and friends and family.

As word began to spread about Austin's efforts, he started getting new requests for face masks. His goal now is to produce 100 masks a day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas cityface maskcoronaviruspandemicfood bankboy scoutscovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey sees deadliest day with 379 new fatalities
AccuWeather Alert: Windy and chilly
Trump vows to 'suspend immigration' to US because of coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo promises regional reopening plan for state
Trump, Cuomo to meet at White House
Mayor de Blasio promises ticker tape parade after pandemic
Future of NYC slaughterhouses under debate amid pandemic
Show More
7 On Your Side cleans up health hazard from discarded PPE
Pandemic drone launches in CT to measure crowds, fever
Trump's tweet of total immigration ban sparks confusion
2 NYC sisters raise money through social media challenge
Teacher runs 30 miles for 30th birthday, raising money for hospital
More TOP STORIES News