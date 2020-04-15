be localish los angeles

Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- Eastside Italian Deli has been a staple in Los Angeles for over 90 years. So when they decided to shut down because of the Coronavirus, co-owner Vito Angiuli says it was one of the hardest days he's ever had. Not satisfied with remaining closed, Angiuli and his brothers sat down and decided to start 'Frontline Family Meals,' where anyone can donate Eastside Deli meals to workers on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19. Also, Eastside Deli will deliver the meals to the workers at no extra charge. You can visit Eastside Italian Deli's Instagram @eastsideitaliandeli for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescharitycoronaviruslos angelesbe localishlocalishbe localish los angeles
BE LOCALISH LOS ANGELES
COVID-19 crisis pushed this bar to pivot to delivery and takeout only
Order your favorite cocktail mixes from this local bar during quarantine
Local popular drag show goes online during COVID-19
Bebu Music's sing-alongs can help ease your anxiety
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than 900 NYC public hospital employees have COVID-19
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
Cuomo: NYers must wear face coverings if can't keep social distance
Government nears lending limit on small business relief program
NJ musician raises money for nonprofits through Facebook
Thousands protest Michigan governor's social distance order
Decision on NJ schools likely on Thursday, Murphy says
Show More
Family speaks out after loss of MTA bus driver to COVID-19
UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against COVID-19 benefits
Cuomo outlines reopening blueprint: "like bringing Apollo 13 back to Earth"
Coronavirus: Dems propose Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments
de Blasio: 'We will not allow any New Yorker to go hungry'
More TOP STORIES News