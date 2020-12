Go full glam at home for the holidays! From a simple updo to shimmery eyes and a perfect red lip

NEW YORK CITY -- Just about the only positive thing I've taken from 2020 is it forced me to pick up some new skills at home.While many were baking bread from scratch, I was cutting my boyfriend's hair and learning to shape my own eyebrows.After much trial and error, I was able to give you easy tutorials to follow at home.So, here's one more to round out the year!Just because we're not attending a holiday party, doesn't mean we shouldn't give ourselves some holiday cheer.In this episode, I give you all my easy tips and tricks for a holiday glam look. From a chic bun to shimmery smokey eyes and the perfect red lip!Plus, I've included all my product picks (spoiler alert: they're super inexpensive and you find them just about anywhere)!Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!