Eduardo Verastegui: YouTube Star from Pasadena, Texas

Eduardo Verastegui is a Pasadena,Texas youtube star who shares what life is like as a US immigrant with Goldenhar Syndrome.

Verastegui, who legally immigrated to the US from Mexico City has a YouTube channel with more than 300,000 subscribers. Eduardo says "The main message that I want people to take away from my videos is chase your dreams no matter what."

Eduardo has over 300,000 subscribers on his youtube page with his most viewed upload hitting over 5 million views. Eduardo is currently an intern with Pasadena ISD, in Pasadena, Texas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenayoutubelocalishimmigration
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Source: LI police chase ends with 3 suspects apprehended, 1 shot
64-year-old man dead, 1 injured in Brooklyn basement fire
NYC teen identified as 1st vaping-related death in New York state
Body of 13-year-old boy found in New Jersey yard
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Girl denied school picture because of hairstyle
Chelsea bomber convicted in shootout with NJ police
Show More
Man charged in Chinatown murders suspected in another attack
Alec Baldwin says he was duped by Statue of Liberty scam
NYPD: Crime down in NYC, but so is officer morale
Subway trains can speed up, says Cuomo, citing task force report
Tory Burch offering $10K reward for dog's safe return
More TOP STORIES News