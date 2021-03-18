Egg-cellent! These two sisters have a startup hiding eggs across their entire neighborhood

By Elie Sokoloff
CHICAGO -- The night before Easter, Keely and Samantha McEnery will be driving around their neighborhood to hide candy and other treats for their community to discover.

The sisters, known as the Easter Eggers, are trying to help parents during this difficult time by taking this task off their plate. "For me, (Easter Eggers) stemmed from trying to take all the stress off the parents," says Samantha.


They fondly remember their own egg hunt growing up, which inspired their company. The sisters plan to take up to 100 orders from locals and are enlisting the help of friends to pull off this great Easter egg hunt!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklocalish inspirelocalish businesslocalisheaster
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Woman thrown to ground, robbed in NYC subway station
'Go back to China': Rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
Yankees, Mets to allow fans as more COVID restrictions ease
Amber Alert issued for Georgia toddler who was kidnapped in car
COVID Updates: US could be on cusp of another surge, experts say
$35 yard sale bowl sells for nearly $722K at auction
NYC Mayor de Blasio vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson shot
Show More
Boston Marathon icon Dick Hoyt dies after 4 decades of races with his son
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Man seriously injured in apparent road rage incident in NJ
Scientists say murder hornet season is around the corner
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
More TOP STORIES News