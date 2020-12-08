localish

Ride along with actress Carly Hughes through the 'Elf on the Shelf'

POMONA -- Looking for a safe and magical way to celebrate Christmas?

Look no further than "The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey" at the Fairplex in L.A. County. Guests can enjoy the all-new "elf-tacular" expedition safely from the comfort of their cars.

Actress Carly Hughes took the wheel, as our cameras tagged along for the ride.

"I'm a big kid when it comes to anything fun - really, as we all should be. Especially Christmas," said Hughes. She added everyone is carefully distanced and Santa, along with his elves - are all fully masked. "These drive-ins are really the place to be," Hughes explained.

"This year, especially when you're looking for things to do and things that are COVID free and COVID friendly and things to do for the family or yourself," Hughes told ABC7.

The holiday spectacle is brought to life by Emmy Award winner David Korins with an all-immersive theatrical production scored by Emmy Award nominee Curtis Moore and lighting effects designed by Broadway's David Weiner.

"It's just fun. Everyone needs something light-hearted," Hughes said.

Tickets on sale now.

The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey" will run until next year, January 3rd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonakabcchristmaself on the shelflocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Chef with Down syndrome perseveres in the kitchen
Thanks to this 8-year-old, his family moved into an apartment.
Long Island dance school performs 'The Nutcracker' from a distance
Catholics find hope and reassurance ahead of Our Lady of Guadalupe Day.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
NYC official calls for closure of indoor dining, non-essential businesses
NYC about to hit dangerous 14-year high in shootings
Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine around 70% effective
76-year-old man struck by stray bullet while sleeping at nursing home
Newark Penn Station to get $190 million makeover
Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks out about college admission scandal
Show More
Experts baffled by mystery illness in India that sickened hundreds
Passenger of stolen car killed after driver crashes into tree
NYC Parks lets you give the gift of social distancing this holiday season
AccuWeather Forecast: Snow flurries, light rain in store
COVID Live Updates: Will the US have enough vaccines?
More TOP STORIES News