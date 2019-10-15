Elsie's in Haddon Township is serving up sandwiches that are a big DILL!

These sandwiches are a big DILL...literally.

Elsie's sandwich shop in Haddon Township, New Jersey, started making pickle sandwiches out of necessity when owner, Katherine Cohen's mother was diagnosed with diabetes and couldn't eat bread anymore. Coming from a family of picklers, Katherine put all the sandwich fixings between two pickles, instead of buns, and the shop has become a fast favorite for people with food allergies and those who typically wouldn't be able to eat bread

Elsie's | Facebook
803 White Horse Pike Haddon Township, New Jersey 08107

856-858-7041

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haddonfieldfyi phillybite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loved ones say goodbye to teens killed in fiery NY crash
Manhole mystery: Body found in NYC could be homeless man who fell
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in LI Whole Foods parking lot
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
House won't vote to formalize impeachment probe
Show More
14 charged in alleged illegal gun trafficking operation on LI
Texas preschool allegedly ran fight club to 'un-teach' fighting
Misplaced your chainsaw? LIRR opens new lost and found office
3 teens, all 14, shot following crime prevention surge in NJ city
3 off-duty NYPD officers save man's life at a SI bowling alley
More TOP STORIES News