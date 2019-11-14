Coffee & kitties: This cat cafe is saving hundreds of cats

Step inside the café that's helping cats get adopted one cup of coffee at a time.

El Gato Coffeehouse, Houston's first and only cat café, has helped hundreds of furry felines find their forever homes.

Here, you can sip your favorite latte while cuddling with adoptable kitties - and that's not all. This unique café also offers yoga with cats, "Meowvie" night, a cat lovers' book club and painting with cats!

Cat adoption fees are $15 through Friends for Life. For more information, visit elgatocoffeehouse.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonyogacatsanimalpetscat cafeanimalspet adoptioncoffee
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 6 shot, 1 fatally, in Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting
Warning issued against using public USB charging stations
American teacher found dead in Dominican Republic: Police
Puppy named Narwhal born with tail on his head
Teresa Giudice speaks out on GMA about seeing husband Joe
Video: Dirt bikers circle NYPD officer in gas station confrontation
New York names facilities that treated deadly superbug
Show More
10-0 NY high school football coach reassigned pending investigation
NYPD officers dodge bullets outside NYC deli, 1 in custody
Search for woman who took 4 dogs from Bronx driveway
NYC launches new homeless program; Advocates call it 'chilling'
Teen arrested on hate crime charges in egg-throwing incidents
More TOP STORIES News