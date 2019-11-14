Step inside the café that's helping cats get adopted one cup of coffee at a time.
El Gato Coffeehouse, Houston's first and only cat café, has helped hundreds of furry felines find their forever homes.
Here, you can sip your favorite latte while cuddling with adoptable kitties - and that's not all. This unique café also offers yoga with cats, "Meowvie" night, a cat lovers' book club and painting with cats!
Cat adoption fees are $15 through Friends for Life. For more information, visit elgatocoffeehouse.com.
Coffee & kitties: This cat cafe is saving hundreds of cats
