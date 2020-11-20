localish

This Inglewood native opened a clothing store all about city pride!

INGLEWOOD -- Steve Cotton grew up in Inglewood, California. Filled with hometown pride and inspired by the late Nipsey Hussle, he decided to open up a clothing shop in Inglewood.

"When people put on our clothing - they're just proud to wear Inglewood. Inglewood's phrase is the 'city of champions.' I never thought I'd be a fashion designer, but now I'm making clothes every day," said Cotton.


The entrepreneur wanted to give back to his hometown so his brand reflects and positively represents the love for his city. Recently, Cotton says there is a lot of buzz due to the new stadium. He knew it was the right time to get his business going.

"Lots of people come from all over the world just to get our version of Inglewood Monopoly," said Cotton. Cotton adds that the neighborhood has been very welcoming and they feel really blessed. The Inglewood shop offers online shopping and curbside pick-up.
Report a correction or typo
