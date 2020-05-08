Expert advice before you grab the clippers for that coronacut

LOS ANGELES -- With most people stuck at home, men are grabbing the clippers for DIY buzzcuts.

Before mimicking video tutorials, here are some quick and easy tips from barber/stylist, Rick Villaseñor of Shorty's Barber Shop in West Hollywood.

Before mimicking video tutorials, here are some quick and easy tips from barber/stylist, Rick Villaseñor of Shorty's Barber Shop in West Hollywood.

"Without us, you know, grooming and all that, you start looking a little shaggy," said Villaseñor. "I think we should be a part of the essential workforce," he added.

Before grabbing a pair of scissors, Villaseñor suggests sharpening styling skills with product first.

"A pomade or something waxy, you can grab a little bit and push it down, run down and it will definitely help with little 'flyaways' or little hair that's sticking out," Villaseñor suggested.

If hair is out of control, some men are using clippers and opting for "buzzcuts" as an alternative.

"Most clippers come with guards; it's like one through like four. The higher the number, the less hair it is going to cut. You want the longest part on the top. I usually will start with the top and then work my way from the bottom up," Villaseñor explained.

Others are turning to trusting friends or relatives now turned hairstylists for support.

"My father-in-law cut mine. I said do a three all around the sides and then kind of trim it up a little bit off the top," on-air personality Mark Rogondino explained. Things didn't go as planned he said. "I'm going to have to do three all over," Rogondin continued.

So, think twice before giving yourself a haircut and perhaps leave the scissors to trained professionals.



Before grabbing a pair of scissors watch this video!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodhairkabccoronavirus helpmore in commoncoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicbeauty & lifestyledo it yourselfcovid 19 pandemiclocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child with mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 dies
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Rate of spread slowing across New Jersey, Murphy says
Cuomo warns NY about mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Test and Trace Corps to launch in New York City
20 homeless people take shelter on MTA bus in Brooklyn: Video
Sister nurses battle COVID together on front lines at NJ hospital
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Rain returns ahead of historic weekend chill
National Guard headed to NJ nursing homes, Andover facility fined
NYC Rent Guidelines Board vote for rent freeze
Multiple arrests made in Bronx shooting near deli
New entry rules unveiled for some NYC parks
More TOP STORIES News