Traditional Spanish lace creates romantic, stylish face masks

LOS ANGELES -- Zuri's Collections is an array of Spanish-laced mantillas, which are traditional veil head coverings, and the collection includes matching face masks for the current health pandemic.

"I do have my full-time job, and this was just something to give back to my community. Not only any kind of a veil, but I also wanted them to have this special lace that comes only from Spain," said Nancy Oregel, founder of Zuri's Collections.


Hilda Flores, a seamstress for Zuri's Collections, has been sewing since she was 11 years old. Flores says she's been very busy during the stay-at-home orders keeping up fulfilling orders for the laced face masks.

"We currently serve a small community," said Oregel. "Maybe in the future we will have a store front."


Check out these masks on their FACEBOOK page, or by clicking HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcface masklocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man questioned in death of teen who was stabbed, set on fire
NYC public schools will have nurses, but no delayed reopening, mayor says
3 US cities could be next COVID-19 hotspots, researchers warn
AMC announces 15-cent movie tickets, August reopening
Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the Atlantic
NJ school district reverses hybrid plan, will start fully remote
Is it safe to visit the dentist during COVID-19?
Show More
Struggling LI businesses hope program provides post-COVID lifeline
COVID-19 causes Hertz bankruptcy, cars at discount
Biden raises $26M in 24 hours after Harris VP announcement
AccuWeather: Showers and storms
COVID-19 Updates: Trump says 'you can't have' mail-in voting without funding
More TOP STORIES News