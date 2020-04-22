Coronavirus

Families connect during 'National Backyard Campout'

LOS ANGELES -- Like many organizations, the scouting group Trail Life USA had to come up with alternative activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To help families connect during forced isolation and physical distancing the group held its first 'National Backyard Campout.'

"I would say to everyone get out there, build a fort, build a tent out in the backyard and have some fun," said Josh Potter, Trailmaster for Riverside's Troop CA-0611.

"We're kind of limited on what we can do now with our organization, with our fellow Trail Life members, so we kind of decided let's do a campout in our own backyards," said Potter.

The organization encourages people to share photos and videos during the event. Josh's wife Heather Potter told ABC7, "I think it's a great thing because we're all connected even though we're not together. Everybody is sharing a similar experience and then connecting with each other that way."

Organizers also hope to connect families with an online livestream, including story readings, recipes and games. "I would say everyone get out there, build a fort, build a tent out in the backyard and have some fun," says Potter.

www.traillifeusa.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartcoronavirussocal strongcoronavirus pandemicphotographycommunitycovid 19 pandemicbe localish los angeles
CORONAVIRUS
Lawmaker introduces bill to close state licensed slaughterhouses
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
NY cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
Asymptomatic testing is not underway in NJ yet, Murphy says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Many wary of virus reopenings as some US states loosen rules
NY cats are 1st pets in US to test positive for COVID-19
NJ passes grim milestone: 5,000+ COVID-19 deaths
'We're not home yet, but we're in a better place,' Cuomo says
Army Needed: Cuomo says testing, tracing are keys moving forward
NYC's Fourth of July show will go on, de Blasio says
Mayor de Blasio talks 'contact tracing,' 4th of July
Show More
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Lawmaker introduces bill to close state licensed slaughterhouses
Loved ones seek information about nursing home patients
Toms River cleans up after severe storms, NWS says no tornado
NYPD applauds doctors, nurses traveling home after helping in NYC
More TOP STORIES News