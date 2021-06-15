Family achieves lifelong dream by building baseball field at their ranch

ATWATER, Calif. -- A Central California family achieved a lifelong dream by building a baseball field at their ranch."Field of Dreams was definitely something that motivated us to do this and we just wanted to keep it like if you've seen the movie, the nostalgia of that," says Scott Hunter. "It's simple but elegant."Hunter and his family own Hunter Farms in Atwater, a farming operation near the new baseball field. They also welcome thousands every year to a pumpkin patch on their property.Like Kevin Costner in the movie, Hunter grew up loving the game of baseball and found himself missing it once the pandemic hit. Since his family was stuck at home during quarantine with nothing to do, the longtime farmer decided to bring the game to him and build his very own field."We talked about it for about the last decade... and as the world changed the last 12 months, we kicked it into overdrive and decided to pull the trigger on a dream that we've had for a long time," Hunter said.He called on his kids and wife to help design and build the diamond, which took about three months to complete.Local youth teams quickly learned about Hunter Field and have been playing there while other baseball diamonds remain closed because of the pandemic. The dugouts were extended to allow for social distancing, Scott said."We want to make sure that when people leave this field, that they remember this tournament for the rest of their lives."