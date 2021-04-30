Family keeps history alive with B&B in one of Texas' oldest homes

MATAGORDA, Texas -- Rik and Peggy Stanley have become a part of history with their B&B in the Stanley-Fisher House.
The home is one of the oldest in Texas, built in 1832 by Samuel Rhoads Fisher.
The house has survived nearly two centuries of wear and tear, hurricanes, and even the Texas Revolution!
Its now open for the public to stay at, and families can join the likes of Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin as guests.
You can learn more about the Stanley-Fisher House on their website.
