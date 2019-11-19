Family Owned Business Makes Completely Vegan, All-Natural Soap

The family-owned business started in their home garage in Downey, now you can find Majestic Bliss Soaps in shops and boutiques across the country, including Whole Foods. The all-natural soaps promote wellness and are made with pure essential oils, which helps create a blissful experience. Marcela's background in energy healing inspired her to begin to infuse energies into soaps, after her clients described wanting to be able to maintain their feeling of bliss into the rest of their week. She wanted to use a product that people use every day, soap was the most natural fit and Majestic Bliss was born.
Visit their website: majesticblisssoaps.com

Follow them on social media: Facebook @MajesticBlissSoaps and Instagram @majesticblisssoaps
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Man fatally shot, school bus hit by gunfire in Brooklyn
James Van Der Beek reveals his wife suffered a miscarriage
Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
Missing NJ woman: Person of interest gets bail in child porn case
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Show More
Brooklyn man's conviction overturned after 2 decades in prison
Police kill fox after it attacks 5 people in New Jersey town
De Blasio, Johnson unveil NYC Streets Master Plan
Suspect in custody after woman, dog nearly struck on sidewalk
Video shows bodega worker fighting off 2 women robbing store
More TOP STORIES News