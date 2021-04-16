Family sells home and business to get out of rut and start over in Round Top

ROUND TOP, Texas -- Paul and Brooke Michie were happy in Austin, Texas for years as he worked in the restaurant industry and she was a hair stylist.
But between long commutes and falling into the same routine every day, the family wanted to make a change. So they sold their home and business and moved to Round Top, Texas.
They didnt just buy a new home, they found an old farmhouse and moved the building itself to their dream property in the country. They spent months renovating and gutting it, even as they went without utilities or Wi-fi.
The family now has their dream home and three businesses! They opened Lollitop Sweetshop as a place for other young families in the area to visit with their kids. They sell hundreds of vintage candies, and have one of the biggest chocolate selections youll ever find! They also have dozens of freshly baked goods that people come in to enjoy for breakfast every day.
The couple also opened Lyric Salon, and theyre in the process of building Round Top Brewing.
The Michies say their new pace of life is amazing and its incredibly fulfilling to bring back a brewery and bake shop to Round Top.
