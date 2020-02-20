all good

Fatherhood Initiative Helps Young Dads Learn the Art of Parenting

CHICAGO -- A fatherhood initiative on Chicago's South Side is helping young fathers learn the skills to better support their children and their communities.

Sheldon Smith founded The Dovetail Project after he became a young father himself.

"The myth is that a lot of African American fathers aren't involved in their children's lives," said Smith, who has a 10-year-old daughter. "Our program is a 100% volunteer-based initiative. These young men come every week, once a week. Not because they're mandated. Not because we tell them to. Not because we force them to. This is something that they really want."

Smith said the program teaches parenting and life skills, as well as felony street law, to African American fathers between the ages of 17-24.

"When fathers complete the program, they receive a job, a GED or trade, along with a $450 stipend," he said.

Smith said the program serves 120 fathers a year.

"For us, it's not about numbers. It's really about impacting one family at a time," he said.

For more information on the Dovetail Project, visit the program's website at thedovetailproject.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreater grand crossingall goodlocalish
ALL GOOD
Boy sells desserts after school to help his mom with bills
Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout
Youngest marcher to walk from Selma to Montgomery tells her story
Brooklyn home believed to be part of underground railroad
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School bus, SUV involved in serious crash in New Jersey
Human bones found during excavation project on NJ front yard
54-year-old man shoved onto subway tracks in NYC
Snowless in New York City
1 construction worker killed, 1 injured in NYC wall collapse
NYPD releases bodycam footage of deadly NYC police shooting
Community helps find missing 10-year-old boy with autism in NJ
Show More
7 On Your Side Investigates: Literally dying for a bigger butt
Wrongly convicted man speaks out after nearly 25 years in prison
Lawyer charged in murder of missing CT mom pleads not guilty
2 deceased newborns discovered at NJ recycling center
Family of man killed by CT trooper seeking more than $10 million
More TOP STORIES News