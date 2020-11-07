localish

Oakland native Antoine Hunter is a Deaf professional dancer

By Jason Beal
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Antoine Hunter says Deaf people love music. Ever since he was young and saw "The Nutcracker" at the Oakland Ballet in California, he knew he wanted to be a dancer.

Hunter can feel the vibrations when he moves and watches others to find the rhythm. He also uses his "Deaf instincts" as he puts it.


He says that dancing saved his life because people couldn't understand him. After his first solo dance performance in high school, he learned that dance was the best way to communicate with people.

His message is simple. Don't let anything hold you back, don't be afraid to make mistakes, and love yourself.

For more on Hunter's story, visit this page.
