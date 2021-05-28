localish

Flip'n Patties fuses Filipino cuisine with gourmet burgers!

Flip'n Patties in Alief fuses Filipino cuisine with gourmet burgers!

HOUSTON, Texas -- For some of the best burgers in Houston, its hard to beat Flipn Patties!

Cousins Don and Michael Jante first started the popular Filipino fusion spot as a food truck in 2012, combining the flavors of their own roots with gourmet burgers. In 2018, they opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the Alief area and have since opened a second location in the downtown Houston food hall Understory.


Their signature burgers are made with ingredients like Akaushi beef, siopao steamed buns, banana ketchup aioli and longganisa, or Filipino sausage. Their Filipino street food is also a hit, including chicken pupu, or hand-battered fried chicken bites, inspired by their grandmothers recipe.

Check out flipnpatties.com for more information!
