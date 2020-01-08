Flowered Hot Dog Buns Bloom in Chicago!

CHICAGO -- Fat Rice in Chicago is known for its Macanese small plates, and its bakery is adding Asian flare to a classic city staple too.

Their Chicago-style hot dog bun is a feast for the eyes and taste buds.


"I think what is so great about the Chicago hot dog is that it offers a variety of flavor and textures," said Adrienne Lo, co-owner of Fat Rice and its bakery. "The hot dog itself is super snappy, fatty, salty. And you have that nice sport pepper that adds a nice heat to it. The relish and the mustard kind of come together and add acidity and the tomatoes bring a little acidity and a nice freshness to the whole thing."

Lo said the hot dog is something that everyone visiting Chicago should try.


"It's just a novelty item that really, people are drawn to," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
No Oscars host for 2nd year in a row
Woman randomly attacked after exiting NYC subway station
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
Pit bull attacks 1-year-old boy, good Samaritan in NY: Police
Garbage truck crashes into LI home, injuring 1 person
AccuWeather: Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls
Show More
Snow squalls explained: What you need to know
Americans waste enough food to feed everyone in France, feds say
MTA pulls newest subway cars over ongoing door problems
Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike
LIVE | Cuomo delivers State of the State speech in Albany
More TOP STORIES News