abc13 plus east end

Folklorico group celebrates Hispanic heritage with dance

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico has been a staple of Houston's East End community since 1979.

Executive Director and co-founder, Ms. Nelly Moyano Fraga was instrumental in teaching the traditions of Hispanic cultures through the art of movement and music to future generations.

Folklorico is a complex style of dance that embraces culture, history, and traditions from Mexico and other regions. From the flowing skirts, colorful wardrobe, and heavy taps of the dancer's feet, it's a talent that's been embraced for generations.

For over 40 years now, Houston's youth has been learning about tradition and culture through this beautiful art form.

To know where you're going, you need to understand where you came from. It's one of the biggest lessons passed on from generation to generation.

Ambassadors International Ballet Folklorico is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization, which depends on the support of donors and grants to sustain operations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlatin heritage monthdancingdanceabc13 plus east endabc13 plusktrklocalish show (lsh)localishhispanic heritage
ABC13 PLUS EAST END
East End cafe became BBQ spot after owner won it in dice game
This version of Santa wears a zoot suit and has a lowrider
Meet H-Town's spray paint Picasso!
Postman's passion for oranges kick starts East End folk art
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children dead, others critical after 5-alarm fire in NJ
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
This year's bear hunt could be New Jersey's last
Nearly 100 NYC schools in COVID hot spots to close
Iconic Boathouse in Central Park lays off staff, closed through 2021
Police car hits woman in the Bronx
Mattel releases Susan B. Anthony doll for icon's 200th birthday
Show More
Why voter turnout is low in NYC compared to rest of country
2 Americans with ties to NY win Nobel Prize in medicine
Inventor of choking aid credited with saving 70+ lives
COVID Updates: Virus can sometimes be spread by airborne transmission, CDC says
Bicyclist struck by car during protest speaks out
More TOP STORIES News