localish

Food pantry opens pop-up to feed neighbors in need

By Jalyn Henderson
In response to a growing need for food in our communities Care for Real, an Edgewater food pantry, has decided to expand with a pop-up pantry.

The pop-up will be open from 12 pm - 2 pm every Tuesday at the United Church of Rogers Park.

People will have access to canned goods, meat, dairy products, rice, beans, and fresh fruit. Anyone in need of food assistance can go to the pop-up.

Identification is not needed, but people are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parkedgewaterfoodall goodvolunteerismlocalishwls
LOCALISH
This hidden house in the forest is turning heads!
High school graduation goes digital!
Drive-in, park, and get your diploma!
Graduation parade celebrates students' last day of kindergarten
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island region to enter phase one of reopening Wednesday
White woman calls police when black birdwatcher asks her to leash dog in Central Park
NY deaths drop to lowest level since start of pandemic
Outdoor graduations allowed, elective surgeries resume in NJ
National Puerto Rican Day Parade Special airing on WABC-TV
Cuomo to meet with Trump about infrastructure plans
Mid-Hudson Region begins Phase 1 reopening Tuesday
Show More
FBI joins 3 state manhunt for Connecticut murder suspect
'It's easy, it's quick, and it's free,' Mayor says of COVID-19 testing
NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies starting July 6
Bell rings again as New York Stock Exchange floor reopens
AccuWeather: Clouds to sun again
More TOP STORIES News