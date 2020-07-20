Food truck service makes it a little easier to support your favorite restaurants

LOS ANGELES -- This spring a unique food truck service started with a mission to support small, family-owned businesses and make their food more accessible to customers.

In the wake of restaurant closures amid the coronavirus, On The Go LA provides an easy, low-cost way for restaurants to rent a truck and serve their food to multiple communities around Los Angeles, CA.

In addition, On The Go LA provides local restaurants with marketing assets and efficient truck routes.

"I believe the roaming element is something that people haven't really taken advantage of," said Enrique Loyola, CFO and co-founder of On The Go LA.

"Considering the situation with the pandemic, there's always fear of having multiple groups of people within a certain location."

The food trucks allow the restaurants to have exposure in other neighborhoods, where people may not have heard of their businesses.

"It just gives us an opportunity to somewhat stay afloat, keep on meeting new people, letting more people know that we're out there, so it just helps us significantly, especially because we're a small business," said Tirsa Farah, owner of Tirsa's Mexican Cafe.

According to Gabriel Gamez, CEO and co-founder of On The Go LA, they follow the "ice cream truck model," where customers can simply wave down the food truck if they see it drive by.

"I think it's awesome because it's like a childhood dream--chasing an ice cream truck. But instead it's with tacos," said customer Amber Robles.

Customers like the convenience of having the food trucks come to their communities, so they can easily and safely support more small businesses.

If you are a local restaurant, food truck owner or just want to learn more about On The Go LA, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabcall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal judge's son killed, husband shot in NJ; suspect found dead
Cuomo warns NYC reopening rollback, tells partiers 'don't be stupid'
Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old, police say
COVID NY: Giants, Jets to play games without fans
Ex-NY Assembly speaker sentenced for 3rd time in corruption case
COVID Updates: NJ to allow full remote learning, high-risk sports resume
COVID News: CT testing flaw leads to dozens of false positives
Show More
'Strike for Black Lives': Thousands walk off job in protest
Rare, 'never seen before' yellow turtle rescued in India
NYC enters Phase 4 reopening with some changes
AccuWeather Alert: Even hotter Monday
Tips, resources: How to deal with extreme heat
More TOP STORIES News