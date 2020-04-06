Former Body Builder Opens Sanctuary For Neglected Chihuahuas

Bobby Humphreys may be a big guy, but he also has a big heart! He is the owner of Big Guy, Littles World, a Chihuahua sanctuary that takes in abused and neglected dogs. At one point in his life, Bobby had nearly given up-until a friend needed someone to take care of her dog. That's when he realized that he had found his purpose and decided to make a sanctuary where abandoned Chihuahuas would never have to worry about experiencing hardship again.