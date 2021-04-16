Friend's death inspires couple to live life fully and move to the country

CARMINE, TEXAS -- Life's too short to keep doing things that don't fulfill your needs.
Eva Park and Bryan Broussard were happy in Fulshear, Texas for many years. She worked as a PE teacher and he owned an oil and gas service company. But when their friend passed away from cancer, they vowed to live life to the fullest.
Two years ago, they packed everything up and moved to Carmine, Texas to open the Vintage Hideaway. It's a place where people can eat, drink, and stay in an all-in-one experience. Here, anyone can get away from the hustle and bustle of big city life.
The five rental cottages are off the beaten path by design. The couple also built a wine and beer pavilion in their garden. Or you can eat at Bryan's family Cajun food truck.
To learn more about Vintage Hideaway, check out their website and Instagram.
