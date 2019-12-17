ocean conservation

This School Teacher Is a Seahorse Whisperer

Roger Hanson is a 69-year-old retired schoolteacher known as the "seahorse whisperer." Almost every day, the Iowa native drives 80 miles from his home to Long Beach, CA, where the experienced diver has maintained an underwater sanctuary for a rare colony of Pacific seahorses since 2016. Roger has built 11 bio homes for the seahorses, and maintains a log of over 1, 200 dives into the colony. Roger is known as the "polar bear" because he dives without a wet suit which has endeared him to other divers in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachteacherretirementlocalishocean conservation
OCEAN CONSERVATION
'Wondrous' 10-foot giant squid spotted deep in Gulf of Mexico
What's going to happen to rare blue lobster found this week
Sharks on the move: How to track great whites heading north
Jason Momoa shaves beard to promote recycling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen whose Bronx kidnapping sparked Amber Alert found safe
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
60-year-old woman fatally struck by falling debris on NYC sidewalk
Man saves dog hit by car in NY, foots massive bill for family
Bedridden woman killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
Stolen shopping cart mystery has police stumped on Long Island
13-year-old charged in murder of Barnard student appears in court
Show More
Newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Mayor vows to end NYC street homelessness 'as we know it'
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
12-year-old scratched by bobcat in backyard of CT home: Police
Ex-Suffolk DA Thomas Spota guilty in police beating cover-up
More TOP STORIES News