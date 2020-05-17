Gaido's showing support for its employees and first responders during toughest of times

GALVESTON, Texas -- For over a century, Gaido's Seafood has been a staple on Galveston Island in Texas.

Owned by the same family for four generations, the legendary restaurant has a long legacy of giving back to the community during tough times.

When Hurricane Ike ravaged the island in 2008, Gaido's stepped up to feed hundreds of first responders boiled shrimp, corn and potatoes.

Now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gaido's is again providing the same hot meals for first responders every week.

The landmark restaurant is also rewarding the hard work of its employees, boosting pay for hourly staff, and delivering bonuses to managers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonfoodcommunity strongmore in commonktrkrestaurantfeel goodlocalishbe localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Capital, Western NY regions hit criteria to reopen
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC beaches will not reopen for Memorial Day weekend
The story of the pandemic captured in photos
One of these New Yorkers could be the next 'American Idol'
NYC reaches COVID testing goal; 1,000 tracers by end of month
Churches begin to open in Newark for private prayer, confession
Show More
Tropical storm Arthur becomes first named storm of season
2020 hurricane season: This year's storm name list
AccuWeather: More clouds, cooler
Key indicators falling, but NYC beaches will remain closed
Beach badge sale draws large crowd to small NJ shore town
More TOP STORIES News