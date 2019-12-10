Ghost Pepper-Caviar Crepe Cake Haunts Michelin-Starred Brewpub

The Michelin guide is a big deal in Europe and Asia, but in America it's not quite as well-known. But if you happen to be mentioned among its pages, you can bet it's something worth bragging about.Chicago's Michelin-starred brewpub, Band of Bohemia, stacks its menu with savory, layered goodness!They're wowing customers with a 15 layer béarnaise-mortared crepe cake finished with ghost pepper caviar.The chef says he got the inspiration from Chicago's cold winters.Make sure you stop into the Ravenswood establishment to try this unique cake!