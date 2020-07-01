CHICAGO -- Most kids, if they can earn a few extra dollars, can't wait to spend it on kid stuff. Not Hayley Orlinsky.
She's using her creative talent to make money - then donating it to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, a place that helped her in the first days of her young life.
"I had an idea in the middle of the night, I can make bracelets and then when people buy the bracelets, they give me the money and then I could give the hospitals the money," Hayley said.
It all started when Hayley posted a video on Facebook announcing she was creating and selling bracelets to support Lurie Children's Hospital and the orders started coming in. Hayley has made hundreds of bracelets and already has raised more than $13,000.
Hayley said the reaction has made her feel "happy and amazing." She hopes to inspire other kids to use their creative talents to help, too.
"So, whatever they like to do, like let's say they like to draw, or they like to paint," Hayley suggested. "They should sell them and they could give the money to hospitals."
If you want to buy a bracelet from Hayley, head to the Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago website.
Chicago girl raises thousands for Lurie Children's Hospital by making bracelets
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More