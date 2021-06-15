Local vendors provide great food and shopping at the El Sereno Night Market

be localish los angeles

LOS ANGELES -- When El Sereno resident Luis Moreno opened up his local coffee shop, Mobar & Co. Coffee, he decided to set up out front to attract business and comply with local COVID-19 guidelines. Soon, he asked a few local vendors to join him until it grew into what is now a full-fledged night market.

"I asked a few people to join me," said Moreno. "We started with about three or four vendors and now we're up to 22."

Every Wednesday night, the El Sereno Night Market occupies the 4900 block of Huntington Drive in El Sereno. Its 22 vendors includes eateries like Smash Burgers, El Esquite Mexican Street corn and El Sereno Crepes, among many others. You can even find candles, jewelry and clothing -- all from local entrepreneurs.

"For El Sereno, I think it means a lot, I think it means a lot of change," said Monica Talamantes, who was born and raised in El Sereno. "It outshines the bad in the community and it just brings everyone together."

Talamantes is the owner of MamaMia Styles, which is an endeavor she started while working from home. 100% of the profits she receives from her tie-dye shirts and accessories are donated to her daughter's college fund.

"Im happy to say we're bringing some sort of color and energy into the community," says Talamantes.

The El Sereno Night Market is open from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. every Wednesday night.
