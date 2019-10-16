Halloween Star Anthony Alfano Reveals 2019 Costume

Ten-year-old Halloween superstar Anthony Alfano will be the Blue Man Group this year!

The viral video star's parents make sure he has a special day each year so kids can see beyond Anthony's cerebral palsy.


Anthony's dad, Tony Alfano, designed the mannequin-clad outfit complete with a leaf blower that was turned into a toilet-paper fan and marshmallow cannon.

"Seeing him smile just motivates us to keep moving," Tony Alfano said.

Anthony's mother, Deanna Alfano, said they use costumes as a "teachable moment for people to talk about inclusion."


"The fact that he's getting older... and more aware... makes it hard to see when he's not included," she said.

But Deanna Alfano added that "this new crowd of neighbors and friends who rally around him on Halloween makes us feel good that he's having a great day."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Residents brace as nor'easter bears down on New York area
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
NYPD: Police shoot man armed with gun on NYC subway platform
Former NJ cop, football coach accused of sexually assaulting kids
2 fire trucks crash, injuring 11 firefighters, 1 pedestrian
Timeline: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
4 LIRR workers earned combined $650K in overtime, officials say
Show More
1 shot, 1 beaten in apparent road rage incident on Long Island
Mount Vernon Hospital to close, new health care facility planned
10th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year
Government pays billions in vaccine injury claims
NYPD: Officers killed armed man in NYC gun battle
More TOP STORIES News