Figment Ranch in Cypress gives animals second chance at life

CYPRESS, Texas -- It started with one lone llama in 1987. Now, the owners of Figment Ranch have a whole lot llama love to go around!

The ranch in Cypress, Texas is home to more than 70 llamas and alpacas, along with tortoises, pigs, goats, turkeys and dozens of other animals.

Many of the animals are recovering or rehabilitating from an injury, and the owners make sure they all get the love and care they deserve.

The ranch offers a variety of activities to the public as a way to support their animals. They do birthday parties, weddings, tours and even an event that combines yoga, llamas and wine. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, all of those have been put in hold since mid-March.

Instead, Figment Llama Ranch has been offering virtual tours on Zoom, which can last up to an hour-and-a-half. They travel across the ranch on a golf cart, showing viewers the animals and offering educational facts along the way.


Virtual tours of Figment Ranch cost $50 and can be customized in a variety of ways. All proceeds are used to feed and maintain their animals.

Visit Figment Ranch for more information on scheduling a tour.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresssocietyanimalsktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of NY expected to reopen this week after hitting benchmarks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy, Sen. Menendez hold COVID-19 update
Death rate below 200 in NY for first time since pandemic began
93 cases of mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19 in NY
Equinox unveils reopening plan, including weekly visit limits
AccuWeather: 113-year record low in jeopardy Monday night
Show More
Fire tears through apartment in Bronx high-rise; Arson suspected
Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
NYC turns focus on health providers in hardest-hit communities
Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News