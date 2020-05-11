Figment Ranch in Cypress gives animals second chance at life

CYPRESS, Texas -- It started with one lone llama in 1987. Now, the owners of Figment Ranch have a whole lot llama love to go around!

The ranch in Cypress, Texas is home to more than 70 llamas and alpacas, along with tortoises, pigs, goats, turkeys and dozens of other animals.

Many of the animals are recovering or rehabilitating from an injury, and the owners make sure they all get the love and care they deserve.

The Figment Ranch also hosts tours, parties, and weddings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypresssocietyanimalsktrklocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death rate below 200 in NY for first time since pandemic began
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC turns focus on health providers in hardest-hit communities
Parts of NY expected to reopen this week after hitting benchmarks
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
NYC Alternate Side Parking returns for 'Clean Sweep' next week
Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Brooklyn
Show More
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
Equinox unveils reopening plan, including weekly visit limits
How Manhattan street corner erupts into outdoor dance party
'American Idol' judge virtually surprises LI doctor
AARP initiative aims to tackle racial inequality during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News