Grab 15 of your friends to take on this 10 lb baked potato at Burns BBQ

Roy Burns Sr. opened Burns BBQ in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood in the early 1970s.

His family carries on his rich barbecue legacy to this day, and that's why their motto is "Great BBQ Lives On!"


Thrust into the national spotlight by a 2016 episode of Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown," Burns is famous for its ribs, homemade links and other smoked treats.

And, if you're really hungry, feel free to tackle the 10 pound baked potato, which comes with everything from butter to sausage to brisket and nearly everything in between!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bbqfoodrestaurantbarbecue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
Tractor trailer overturns on Gowanus Expwy., dumps garbage; 1 hurt
Ferry service delays expected between NJ and Manhattan
AccuWeather: Nice start to the week
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
NJ school district to delay opening Monday due to ransomware attack
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
Show More
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg to start presidential campaign
LI woman arrrested for DWI after passenger jumps from car
Crash closed southbound NJ Turnpike lanes in Woodbridge
Tiffany & Co. sold to French luxury giant for $16 billion
Rehearsals begin for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
More TOP STORIES News