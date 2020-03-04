Havertown turns the town green in support of students with cancer

Last March, 15-year-old Lily Walker was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Not long after, she learned that two other nearby students, 16-year-old Hannah Hermansen and 18-year-old Jack Cloran, were fighting similar battles.
Their community began to cover their neighborhood in green lights in support of the three teens. Reminding them that darkness does not last forever!

The community also rallied to sell t-shirts adorned with the "Let Your Light Shine Bright" and "No One Fights Alone" slogan. They raised $3,000 to donate to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
