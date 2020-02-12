bite size

Heart-Shaped Pizza for Valentine's Day

CHICAGO -- Forget the flowers and the chocolate, this may be the best Valentine's Day gift of them all.

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria is serving up heart-shaped deep dish pizza in Chicago.

"If you're going to give a gift, why not give something you can eat?" Rick Malnati said.

Malnati recommended that Chicagoans embrace what they really love this holiday.

"Why not be who you are, get a pizza. Get a pizza and a beer," he said.

The pizzeria also offers heart-shaped chocolate chip cookies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobite sizelocalish
BITE SIZE
Chicago's Only Haitian Restaurant
Learn how to pull mozzarella at this cheese making class
Alicia's secret ingredient is cooking with "lots of love."
This Farm Is 'Farm-To-Table,' Even in the Middle of Winter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worker electrocuted while on cherry picker outside NY building
Low bridge crashes persist in NY despite costly attempts at fix
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Car with 1-year-old inside towed by repo man in New Jersey
Toddler found riding tricycle alone in cold after daycare escape
Show More
Woman hit with hammer during Brooklyn robbery attempt
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
2 arrested on LI after sting into senior phone scam
MTA bus driver attacked after not stopping for passenger
Steel beam crashes through MI man's windshield on highway
More TOP STORIES News