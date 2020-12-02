localish

Hero teacher helps injured owl find new life

By Matteo Iadonisi
BENSALEM, PA -- Cecelia Snyder Middle School is home to the Owls.

But special education teacher Elisa Cohen never thought she'd see a real one on school property.


"I was sitting in my classroom. All I could hear were these crows squawking and they were relentless," she said.

Cohen walked outside into the courtyard to discover a tiny Saw-Whet Owl was under attack by the group of crows, which is fittingly called a "murder."

"It obviously landed there for a reason, you know, maybe it was fate that it knew we would take care of it," she said.

With the help of additional school staff, such as Band Director Susan Hinson, the owl was safely transported to Aark Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center in Chalfont, PA.

If not for the swift and appropriate action instructed by the professionals at Aark, the owl may not have survived.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodfeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Treat your feet with a visit from the Footnanny!
PEN PAL MEETING: Fifty years after they became friends over letters, this trio had a one-of-a-kind meeting in Norristown.
Teen has been collecting toys for kids in the hospital for 10 years
'Cat Town' helps cats find the "purrfect" home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo announces COVID vaccine delivery date for New Yorkers
De Blasio to parents: Send kids to school or face all-remote switch
1 person slashed on UWS subway station platform
'Miracle' baby survives crash that killed 4 relatives at once
COVID Live Updates: CDC changes quarantine guidelines
Questions continue after death of former Zappos CEO
6 charged in alleged NY 'birth tourism' scheme; 119 babies born in US
Show More
BTS can defer military service after South Korea passes new law
Boy hospitalized after allegedly stabbing baby sister with kitchen knife
Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party
Hackensack closing city offices to public amid NJ surge in COVID cases
Task force says to 'assume you became infected' over Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News