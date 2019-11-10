Heroric 'Bike Man' Repairs 3000+ Bicycles For Those In Need

Worn out, rusty bicycles are no match for Al Schroader. The retired Illinois man's alter-ego is "Bike Man"- a hero who's saved over 3000 bikes from the brink for individuals in need.

"When I receive a bike, many times there is parts missing and other issues, such as tires, and I have to determine if it's salvageable or not," Schroader said.

He said that "every bike has a story."

Schroader said the work is rewarding, but he's not looking for recognition.

"We're just so appreciative that people are being helped," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI woman charged with harassing child with genetic disorder
Third baseman Todd Frazier joins fray over NJ wild turkeys
Boy, 7, critically injured after falling out window in the Bronx
Milder temperatures return
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
Police: Man stabs wife to death in Queens home, then kills himself
FDNY holds EMT graduation in NY
Show More
Police: Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run dump truck driver in NYC
Man from England missing after arriving for NYC marathon found safe
Video: Passengers intervene to break up NYC subway fight
Veterans, advocates march through NYC in 'Honor Ruck' event
'Jersey Shore' star pleads not guilty to domestic violence, other charges
More TOP STORIES News