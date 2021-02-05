Himalaya Restaurant: a Texas twist on Indian classics!

HOUSTON, Texas -- From masala-spiced fried chicken to curried crawfish étouffée, the menu at Himalaya Restaurant in Houston's Gandhi District is like nothing you've ever tasted!
James Beard-nominated chef Kaiser Lashkari serves up some of the most unique Indian and Pakistani dishes in Houston.

Although Himalaya is famous for authentic cuisine, like spicy biryani or garlic naan, another big draw is the mouthwatering fusion fare.
Chef Kaiser blends the spices of India with Texas-inspired recipes that customers can't get enough of, like the mac and cheese chicken tikka masala, curried chicken and dumplings, or the parathadilla, a spin on a traditional quesadilla.

One of the biggest favorites is Chef Kaiser's signature fried chicken, soaked in spices like garam masala and ginger.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc13abc13 plusktrkbite sizelocalishabc13 plus gandhi district
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday Snowstorm
Christopher Plummer, legendary actor known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
FBI searching for victims in pair of NY child porn cases
NJ Nabisco factory to shut down by the summer
Dannielynn Birkhead learns about mom Anna Nicole Smith's past on '20/20'
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
TSA to enforce $250 - $1,500 fines for mask violations
Show More
Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in NYC
Cuomo, Murphy join forces to push for COVID relief, SALT repeal
6 relatives, including 2 kids, zip-tied during NYC home invasion
COVID Vaccine Updates: FDA set to review Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Snowy Owl caught on camera perched in Central Park
More TOP STORIES News