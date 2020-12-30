localish

Holiday trains at Morris Arboretum keep traditions alive

The annual Morris Arboretum Holiday Garden Railway is a seasonal tradition for many around Philadelphia.

The railway is built into the landscape of the 92-acre Arboretum nestled in a half-acre space.


The changing topography provides opportunities for trestles, bridges, tunnels and water features. Iconic Philadelphia architecture is represented with miniature replicas made out of natural materials.


