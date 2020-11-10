Honoring Veterans through taps tribute

A longtime downtown Crystal Lake shoe store owner has been honoring veterans each night from his yard by playing taps.

"I have done it every day, every sunset since Memorial Day evening," said Jim Heisler, the owner of Heisler's Bootery.

"He has played in all kinds of weather, nothing has stopped him. He hasn't missed a night," said Heisler's wife Rebecca.

The moving tribute is his way of paying respect to our nation's veterans.

"He was afraid that the neighbors would be offended, too much noise or something like that," Rebecca said.

However, it turns out that Heisler's nightly gesture in his yard was just what his neighbors needed.

Heisler will be out with his trumpet at sundown through Veteran's Day.

It's going to be an emotional final night for the Heislers and their neighbors.

"We will miss it. Maybe he will do it again next year," Beverly said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE NOW: NY Gov. Cuomo holds COVID-19 briefing
LIVE | NYC Mayor, schools chancellor hold COVID-19 update
Murphy says NJ numbers grim, discourages Thanksgiving gatherings
Queens standoff ends with 5 hostages released, 2 in custody
MTA unveils 'doomsday' budget with massive service cuts, layoffs
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
'MasterChef Junior' star Ben Watkins dies at 14 of cancer
Show More
Holiday shopping scams: 7 On Your Side has red flags to watch for
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
Man apparently mistook girl for granddaughter in LI luring
Europe has half of world's 4M new COVID-19 cases but sees hope
FDA approves 1st at-home rapid COVID test
More TOP STORIES News