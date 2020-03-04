This Houston couple has the secret to nearly 80 years of love!

HOUSTON -- Dr. Thomas Freeman and Clarice Freeman had big dreams and big goals when they first met in 1943.

Since getting married, Dr. Freeman has become a legendary debate coach at Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas.

He taught Barbara Jordan, Martin Luther King Jr. and dozens of other iconic leaders and figures.

Clarice became his rock at home, raising the family as her husband traveled to debate tournaments around the world.

When asked if it's tough to be married to someone who argues for a living, Clarice said she doesn't think they've ever had a fight.

The couple believes the real secret to their long marriage is simple - just love your spouse for who they are and respect one another.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhoustonmarriagelovetexas southern university
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in NYC, mayor says
First presumptive positive case of coronavirus in NJ
2 school districts closed in Westchester due to COVID-19
Police release sketch after pregnant woman shot in Queens
Montauk, Babylon branch LIRR service delayed
Starbucks suspending personal cup use amid coronavirus outbreak
5 more COVID-19 patients test positive; 11 cases in New York
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots of sun and less wind
Latest James Bond movie release pushed back 7 months due to coronavirus
R. Kelly expected to enter plea to updated indictment
MTA worker assaulted at NYC subway station
Texas lawmaker says "fake" candidate forced him into runoff
More TOP STORIES News