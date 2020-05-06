Houston nonprofit surprises families with $500 Walmart gift cards

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of people, and many families are struggling just to get by.

ECHOS, Epiphany Community Health Outreach Services, in Houston, Texas, has helped people for nearly two decades. But since the pandemic began, the nonprofit has been focused on financial and rent assistance, and their drive-through food pantry.


Recently the United Way and the Greater Houston Community Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund gave ECHOS funding, and the group used the money to purchase $500 gift cards from Walmart.

Volunteers kept the surprise under wraps, and they handed them out to families who had no idea what was coming.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncoronavirusmore in commonfamilyktrkwalmartcovid 19 pandemicnon profitlocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
Show More
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
CT death toll, cases still rising, but hospitalizations decline
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News