How Houston Restaurant Weeks has provided 44 million meals and counting for families in need

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a crippling blow to many locally-owned restaurants this year. That's why Houston Restaurant Weeks, one of the city's most popular annual events, is more important than ever.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest fundraising event of its kind in the country, offering a month's worth of deals on brunch, lunch, and dinner at dozens of restaurants.

The founder, Cleverley Stone, passed away in May. Her main cause was to feed struggling families and since the start, her efforts have helped provide 44 million meals and counting.

Proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank, which has seen a near-record demand for food assistance over the past few months. But this year, Houston Restaurant Weeks will look much different as restaurants deal with COVID-19 restrictions.

For the first time, diners can order from participating restaurants using pick-up or delivery options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinessfoodbe localish houstonktrkfood banklocalish show (lsh)restauranthouston restaurant weekslocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
228 new COVID cases, 6.9% positivity rate in Brooklyn neighborhood
COVID-19 Updates: Big 12 Conference moves forward with fall sports
NJ expected to shift, allow remote learning amid teacher shortage
Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era
Sarah Palin offers running mate advice to Harris
Over 900 in Georgia district quarantine as high school shut
AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood watch with storms expected
Show More
Livery driver accused of raping 12-year-old passenger in NYC
Trini Lopez, known for his version of 'Lemon Tree,' dies
Defiant NJ gym gets license revoked, owner says
Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
Outcry in Somalia as new bill would allow child marriage
More TOP STORIES News