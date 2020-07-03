Brother and sister start first-ever Black-owned subscription box

HOUSTON, Texas -- Seth Ellis and his sister, Dr. Simone Ellis, had a simple idea that is now changing lives around the country.

The Houston, Texas siblings realized many people were not aware of the many incredible Black-owned products, businesses, and companies out there. So, they started their own business called Blk Box.

It's a subscription box service that delivers products from Black-owned companies to your door every month.

The family picks the products together and have featured everything from apparel to accessories, to food and skincare.

Simone said, "Every time you open the box, we want you to feel you're getting a brand new gift."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinesssocietybe localish houstonktrklocalish show (lsh)good newsshoppinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after 2-year-old boy slashed in face in NYC
NYC's outdoor dining shifts into high gear this weekend
Everything to know about Nathan's hot dog contest 2020
Six Flags Great Adventure reopening with safety measures
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
AccuWeather: Hot and humid Friday
Show More
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Bridgeport man arrested, charged in 1993 diner murder
Illegal fireworks lead to stabbings in Bronx: NYPD
Man who survived NYC building collapse grateful to be alive
Trump at Rushmore: Jets and fireworks, but face masks optional
More TOP STORIES News