HOUSTON, Texas -- A non-profit coffee shop in the Houston Heights is on a life-changing mission.
A 2nd Cup is dedicated to fighting human trafficking in Houston, with proceeds going toward aftercare solutions for survivors.
Normally, A 2nd Cup is filled with visitors, stopping in for a quick caffeine jolt. But amid the pandemic, the coffee shop is helping both survivors and the community in a new way.
It has temporarily transformed into the Pandemic Pantry, offering everything from toiletries to cleaning supplies and pantry essentials.
Customers can have their orders delivered or pick up their bags at the shop.
Houston coffee shop dedicated to fighting human trafficking turns into pandemic pantry
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News