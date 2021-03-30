localish

How Philadelphia's City Hall clocks are changed for Daylight Saving Time

By Matteo Iadonisi
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Some call him, "Clock man," or "Clock whisperer." But updating the clock at Philadelphia's iconic City Hall is the job of Richard Mariano.

"Everyone has Apple Watches, for the most part, these days," said the Northeast Philadelphia native. "But City Hall was the official time years ago."

In the year 1906, the tower's four clocks, one for each cardinal direction, were revered for their accuracy. Each night, the lights were turned off at 8:57pm. Three minutes later, the lights would return as civilians set their watches to 9:00pm.

The minute-hands clock in at 15 feet long, whereas the hour-hands are 12 feet and six inches. But these are merely fun facts for Mariano, who scaled the interior tower today on a mission to conduct a sacred duty.

"I never would have imagined that these huge 50-ton clock faces were operated by the small timepieces in here," said Mariano.

Around 6:30am this morning, Mariano arrived on the 17th floor to manually spring forward each of those massive clocks. One by one, he shut down the electricity, manually cranked the levers, and synced the time with his cell phone.


"Might be two other people alive now that actually ever got to put their hands on this iconic clock," he said. "So, it's special."

That special task comes with a dose of danger and excitement.

Aged scaffolding, metal beams, and creaky steps mesh into an ancient obstacle course that Mariano must navigate to reach each clock. From the north, west, south, and east, each power center feels increasingly booby-trapped.
"It's just cluttered with scaffolding from a project probably 50 years ago," he said.

Although Mariano and his co-workers are referred to as "Clock guys," they derive their expertise from a source that's just a tick higher.


"We do have one contracted clock expert that comes out twice a year and does maintenance," he said. "Taught me some things I probably would have never known."

Despite this, Mariano gets much of his experience from being a Building Services Administrator at City Hall. Before that, he attended all levels of schooling in Philadelphia.

"You take pride in your city, you rep your city, and just, this building's part of it," he said. "So, it's located right in the middle. It's just the lifeblood of Philly."

It's a bloodstream that is now pumping right-on-time thanks to Mariano.

Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiawpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Legacy of Hope, Philadelphia Police join forces to deliver groceries to Cancer patients
Visit India Without Leaving Texas
This Woman turned her backyard into Murphy's Giving Market, a food pantry for the community
Therapy Dogs provide support to COVID-19 vaccine site workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search continues in brutal NYC attack on Asian woman heading to church
Nurse details Cuomo family's COVID testing access in new report
Stimulus check: Where's your money?
Pharrell speaks out after cousin killed in shooting at Virginia Beach oceanfront
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life' | LIVE
Fire rips through row of businesses in NJ
SpaceX Mars rocket prototype explodes during test flight
Show More
Major vaccine expansion rolls out across New York
COVID NY: Cuomo signs law allowing more nursing home visitation
Increased use of vaccine passports could lead to scams, experts warn
Yankees prepare for Opening Day; stadium will remain vaccine site
COVID Updates: CDC concerned about '4th wave'
More TOP STORIES News